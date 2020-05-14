Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.4 million mark; deaths near 3 lakh

Image Source : AP Over 4.4 million people have fallen ill to coronavirus in the world so far.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.4 million mark taking positive patients tally to 4,428,236 including 298,083 deaths while 1,657,905 have recovered, according to Worldometers figures. United States still remains the worst-affected country in the world having maximum number of coronavirus cases. Next to US is Spain, which is followed by Russia where coronavirus cases have exploded in the past few weeks.

UK, Italy, Brazil, France also remain most affected by coronavirus outbreak as several countries invest hard to discover the vaccine for the deadly virus. A couple of weeks ago, US President Donald Trump said that they will have coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, raising hope for many in the world. Meanwhile, due to coronavirus, more people have been killed after falling ill to COVID-19 then those in 9/11.

Nations worst-hit by coronavirus in the world

