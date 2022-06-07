J&K: One Pakistani terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter, 3 escape

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the terror outfit LeT was killed in an encounter with the security forces, while three terrorists escaped, in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday.

As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle, 5 magazines along with ammunition have been recovered, IGP Kashmir informed.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security personnel, who retaliated.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one Pakistani terrorist was killed in the encounter.

