Karnataka man returned from Mecca tests positive, state COVID-19 toll rises to 16

Karnataka has reported its 16th COVID-19 case after a 32-year-old man returned from Mecca, Saudi. The person resides in Chikkaballapur districts Gauri Bidnoor region. The infected person has been isolated. So far, a total of 258 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country while 5 people have died. Globally, more than 2.5 lakh people are infected with COVID-19 and over 10,000 people have died due to the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown has been announced by the Nagpur administration on Saturday as the situation in the country continues to worsen due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state as Maharashtra so far has the maximum number (63) of COVID-19 positive cases.

Noida Society in lockdown

Noida's Supertech Cape Town society has gone into temporary lockdown after another positive case of coronavirus was reported from the society. As per reports, the District Magistrate has asked for a sealing of the society till March 23. The person stays in Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and the district administration has announced a lockdown of the residential society, which has thousands of residents, from 10 am Saturday till 7 am on Monday for sanitisation, the officials said. "During this period nobody would be allowed to get in or go out of the society except only in very essential cases. Everybody is requested to stay indoors," District Magistrate B N Singh stated in an order.​