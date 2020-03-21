Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur in lockdown; Maharashtra has 63 COVID-19 positive cases

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rises to 63 (Representational image)

Despite Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad in lockdown from Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Maharashtra tops the list of COVID-19 positive cases among Indian states. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India now stands at 258.

Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, PTI quoted health officials. Officials said seven patients were admitted to Kasturba hospital, one each at Saifee hospital, Nanavati hospital and HN Reliance hospitals in Mumbai. A coronavirus positive patient has been admitted to Naidu hospital in Pune, officials said. Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

