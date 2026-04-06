US, Iran, regional mediators push 45-day ceasefire plan in war, says report

New Delhi:

The United States and Iran are engaged in urgent backchannel talks to secure a temporary ceasefire, seen as the last chance to prevent a major escalation in the conflict. Donald Trump has set a strict deadline, now extended to Tuesday evening, while warning of severe consequences if no agreement is reached.

According to reports, mediators are working to broker a two-phase deal. The first phase proposes a 45-day ceasefire, during which both sides would negotiate a permanent end to the war. If talks show progress, the ceasefire could be extended to allow more time for a final agreement.

At the centre of the negotiations are two major issues reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile. Mediators are reportedly exploring whether Iran can take limited steps on these during the ceasefire period. However, these remain Iran’s strongest bargaining tools, and officials say Tehran is unlikely to fully concede them without a long-term deal.

Trust deficit slows progress

Iran has made it clear it wants firm guarantees that any ceasefire will not be temporary. Officials fear a repeat of situations like Gaza or Lebanon, where ceasefires collapsed and fighting resumed.

In response, mediators are also pushing the US to offer confidence-building measures to reassure Tehran.

The urgency of the talks comes amid fears that failure could trigger large-scale attacks. Officials warn that strikes on Iranian infrastructure could lead to retaliation against energy and water facilities across Gulf countries, risking a broader regional crisis.

Iran issues strong warning

Reacting sharply to Trump’s threats, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran would respond firmly to any attack. “Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran's infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind,” he said, warning that US-linked targets could also be hit.

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