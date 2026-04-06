Assam: CM Sarma cites 'Pakistan link' behind Congress' allegations against wife; FIR filed

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp counterattack against the Congress, alleging a foreign-linked misinformation campaign after Congress leaders questioned his wife’s financial and personal records during the ongoing election season.

The controversy erupted after Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, held press conferences in New Delhi and Guwahati claiming that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possessed three passports and controlled assets worth Rs 52,000 crore through a Wyoming-based company.

Sarma alleges “Pakistan link”

Responding strongly, Sarma alleged that the material used in the Congress press conference was sourced from a Pakistani social media network.

“During our research, we found that the entire material of the press conference was supplied by a Pakistani social media group,” he said, adding that Pakistani media channels had unusually aired multiple discussions on the Assam elections in recent days, all favoring the Congress.

He further claimed that at least 11 talk shows in Pakistan over the past 10 days focused on Assam polls, something he described as unprecedented, and suggested a coordinated attempt to influence the electoral narrative.

FIR filed, legal action likely

Sarma also confirmed that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has filed an FIR over what he termed “fabricated and defamatory allegations.”

He warned that the use of allegedly forged documents to influence elections could attract serious legal consequences under provisions equivalent to Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the IPC, now reflected in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“When fraudulent documents are used to influence an election outcome, it can attract stringent punishment, even life imprisonment,” Sarma stated.

Claims of fake companies and documents

Dismissing the Congress allegations as baseless, Sarma argued that creating shell companies abroad is relatively easy and accused his opponents of manufacturing evidence.

“Anyone can register a company by paying USD 199. After yesterday’s press conference, they even created another company in Riniki’s name,” he said.

He reiterated that the documents, including passport images presented by Congress leaders, were “fabricated” and sourced from dubious foreign entities.

Assam Assembly Election 2026

Polling in Assam is scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.