Kharge's 'illiterate Gujaratis' remark at Kerala poll rally fuels row; Gujarat CM, his deputy fume

Idukki:

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s “illiterate Gujaratis” remark during a public meeting in Kerala’s Idukki is attracting a massive ire, with the BJP alleging that the Rajya Sabha LoP was disrespecting the people of Gujarat.

Urging people to vote in favour of the Congress-led UDF alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, Kharge said people there were educated and they will not get misguided to vote in favour of the BJP.

"Don't misguide the people of Keralam, they are very clever, they are educated, Modiji, Vijay, you both can fool people who are illiterate, in Gujarat, and in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," the Congress leader said.

Gujarat CM slams Kharge

As Kharge’s video went viral, it drew sharp criticism, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accusing the Congress leader of disrespecting the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

“The statements made by Congress National President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji regarding the people of Gujarat are extremely objectionable and unfortunate.Such remarks not only insult the 6 crore residents of Gujarat but also tarnish the dignity of the sacred land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel,” Patel posted on X.

The Gujarat CM also alleged that the Congress party was uncomfortable over the people’s support for PM Modi, which was reflected in their statement.

“Gujarat has always played a leading role in nation-building, development, and unity, and it will continue to do so in the future. Such statements reflect the Congress party's narrow-minded thinking. This remark clearly indicates how uncomfortable and insecure the Congress feels about the BJP's politics of development under the respected leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the widespread public support it is receiving,” he added.

Gujarat deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi also criticised the statement, saying that the Congress targeting the people of Gujarat reflects its deep-seated hatred toward them.