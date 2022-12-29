Karnataka cabinet decides to create two new categories of OBC to accommodate Lingayat, Vokkaliga communities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Lingayat Reservation Row: The Karnataka government has decided to move Lingayats and Vokkaligas communities from category 3 to 2 in order to find a solution to the reservation issue. The cabinet has formed two new categories 2C and 2D and have abolished 3A and 3B of the Other Backward Classes.

At present, the 'Most Backward' falls in category 1 while those 'Moderately Backward' falls in category 2A and 2B and 'Backward' in 3A and 3B.

But after the government decided to move Lingayat and Vokkaligas from category 3 to 2 and as per the interim report of the State Backward Classes, the cabinet has created two more categories called 2C and 2D, in addition to 2A and 2B. This has been done without touching the communities therein while extending all benefits of reservation to these categories.

Now, the quota will be balanced from the reservation allocation of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

With this decision of the cabinet, there will be no categories called 3A and 3B in future.

Move ahead of Amit Shah's visit to poll-bound Karnataka

The move has come ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to poll-bound Karnataka on December 30 and 31.

His visit has gained significance amid the wait for expansion or reshuffle for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet and reservation demand by various communities in the state.

Amid official meetings, Shah is expected to review poll preparedness of the party and discuss the strategy with leaders and booth level workers.

Karnataka is expected to go for assembly polls by April-May, 2023, and Bommai on Monday had held talks with Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda regarding poll preparations, cabinet and reservation related issues.

Shah, who will be arriving in Bengaluru on December 29 (tonight), is scheduled to inaugurate a mega dairy in Mandya and address a public meeting there on December 30, party sources said.

Mandya is a Vokkaliga community dominated district, largely seen as a bastion of JD(S) and Congress, where BJP is trying to make inroads.

Later, Shah will be back in Bengaluru to take part in a Cooperative convention at the Palace Grounds. Following this he is scheduled to attend a BJP meeting.

On December 31, the Home Minister is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with party leaders, after which he will be visiting Souharda Sahakari Federation.

Thereafter, he is expected to attend BJP's booth presidents and booth level agents convention at the Palace Ground, before leaving for Delhi.

