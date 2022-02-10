Karnataka Hijab row LIVE: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru; HC's three-judge Bench to hear case today

Students from Nizamia Unani Tibbi College and Anwarul Uloom College in Hyderabad on Wednesday staged a protest in solidarity with the students opposing ban on Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. The girl students at the Unani medical college near historic Charminar staged silent protest expressing their solidarity with those in Karnataka fighting for the right to wear Hijab. Holding national flag and placards, the burka-clad protesters condemned the attempts to target girl students in the neighbouring state. 'Hijab is my right and Hijab is my pride', 'I respect what you wear, you should respect what I wear' and 'Judge me by what is in my head, not by what on my hand' read some of the placards. 'What is my Hijab got to do with my education,' asked another. "Hijab has nothing to do with education. We have right to education but some people are trying to deny us that opportunities by raking up this issue," said a student.