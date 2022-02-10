Karnataka Hijab row LIVE: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru; HC's three-judge Bench to hear case today

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions questioning the ban on the wearing of hijabs by students in colleges. The plea would be heard by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The two others are Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi. Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the petitions to a larger bench. Meanwhile, considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in Bengaluru, the administration has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. Protests for and against the 'hijab' then intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places.