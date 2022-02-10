Thursday, February 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka Hijab row LIVE: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru; HC's three-judge Bench to hear case today
Live now

Karnataka Hijab row LIVE: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru; HC's three-judge Bench to hear case today

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: February 10, 2022 9:53 IST
Muslim women holding placards participate in a mass prayer
Image Source : PTI

Muslim women holding placards participate in a mass prayer congregation, in solidarity with Muslim girl students of Karnataka over hijab issue, at Eidgah Ujale Shah at Saidabad, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions questioning the ban on the wearing of hijabs by students in colleges. The plea would be heard by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The two others are Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi. Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the petitions to a larger bench. Meanwhile, considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in Bengaluru, the administration has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. Protests for and against the 'hijab' then intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places.  

Latest India News

Live updates :Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 10, 2022 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Karnataka Hijab controversy: What is Article 25 & the Govt's order - Explained

    The controversy related to Hijab in Karnataka first erupted in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus. The row spread to different parts of the state with other community students too responding by turning up in saffron shawls. The row has also taken a political colour as the ruling BJP stood strongly in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls. READ FULL STORY 

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Every institute has its own dress code, discipline, decorum, says Naqvi

    In a veiled attack at Congress amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said some people have decided in indulge in "communal and criminal competition" to misinform people on the uniform. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Every institute has its own dress code, discipline and decorum. But some people here have decided to indulge in a communal and criminal competition to misinform people on the uniform." READ FULL STORY

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hijab row: Tense situation in K'taka, 15 held for violence

    Tense situation continued in Karnataka in the backdrop of incidents of violence reported due to the hijab row. The police have arrested 15 persons so far. In spite of curfew orders in Shivamogga district, the NSUI members on Wednesday morning entered First Grade Degree College and PG Research Centre. They brought down the 'Bhagva Dhwaj' or saffron flag and hoisted the Tricolour on Wednesday morning. The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. They have secured both the flags. Authorities have clarified that 'Bhagva Dhwaj' was hoisted on the empty flag post in Shivamogga college on Tuesday. They have denied that Bhagva Dhawj was hoisted after taking down Tricolour.

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Women's right to decide what she wants to wear: Priyanka

    Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came out in support of the girls protesting in favour of hijab saying it's women's right to decide what they want to wear. Taking to Twitter, she said: "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women." #ladkihoonladsaktihoon

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP stoking hijab row to hide corruption, says Congress

    The Congress has come out in open support of the students protesting for the girls' right to wear hijab. The party has accused the BJP of stoking hijab issue to hide corruption. The Congress said that Bengaluru is hub of education and jobs, the multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural identity of the city and Karnataka has been a guiding principle of growth. Congress General Secretary In charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote an open letter and said, "Mired by the stench of corruption & mis-governance, BJP Govt of Karnataka and its vested interests are creating unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka's students & youth."

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Protest in Hyderabad in support of Hijab

    Students from Nizamia Unani Tibbi College and Anwarul Uloom College in Hyderabad on Wednesday staged a protest in solidarity with the students opposing ban on Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. The girl students at the Unani medical college near historic Charminar staged silent protest expressing their solidarity with those in Karnataka fighting for the right to wear Hijab. Holding national flag and placards, the burka-clad protesters condemned the attempts to target girl students in the neighbouring state. 'Hijab is my right and Hijab is my pride', 'I respect what you wear, you should respect what I wear' and 'Judge me by what is in my head, not by what on my hand' read some of the placards. 'What is my Hijab got to do with my education,' asked another. "Hijab has nothing to do with education. We have right to education but some people are trying to deny us that opportunities by raking up this issue," said a student.

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Beti darao, Beti dhamkao' is BJP's new slogan: KTR

    Launching another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana cabinet minister and TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said the slogan "Beti bachao Beti padhao" has turned into "Beti darao Beti dhamkao" under BJP rule. Lashing out at the saffron party over Hijab row in Karnataka, he said girls going to educational institutions were being threatened and the young minds were being poisoned in the name of religion. "Is this the new India you want to build," he asked the BJP.

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announces Rs 5 lakh for K'taka girl in burqa

    The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) has announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the Karnataka student wearing a burqa, who gained limelight earlier this week for holding her ground when faced with hundreds of protesting students. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also lashed out at the Karnataka government's ban on hijab in educational institutions, calling it an interference in personal freedom. JuH president Maulana Mahmood Madani has said that second-year graduation student Bibi Muskan Khan had put up a brave stance for her constitutional and religious rights against the protest. Madani said the Rs 5 lakh was an encouragement for her bravery.

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Karnataka hijab row reaches AMU

    The Karnataka hijab controversy has reached the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh. Students in AMU had called for a protest march in the campus on Wednesday but were denied permission in view of the Assembly elections taking place in the district on Thursday. Later, students gathered at Duck Point on the AMU campus over the Karnataka hijab controversy. They raised religious slogans and dispersed after deciding to gather on the campus on Friday to stage a protest march. 

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    HC's three-judge Bench to hear Hijab case today

    A three-judge Bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear on Thursday the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of hijabs by students in colleges. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and comprising Justice Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M. Khazi will take up the petitions for hearing at 2.30 p.m on Thursday.

  • Feb 10, 2022 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru

    The volatile situation in Karnataka is likely to continue as the state government has made it very clear that there will be no entry of students who do not shun hijab, or saffron shawls to schools. Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in the capital city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks from February 9 to 22. Any gathering, protest or agitation of any kind within the radius of 200 meters from the school premises, PU colleges, Degree colleges or other similar education institutes in Bengaluru city, will not be allowed, the order says.

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News