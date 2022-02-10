Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka hijab controversy: Every institute has its own dress code, discipline, decorum, says Naqvi

In a veiled attack at Congress amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said some people have decided in indulge in "communal and criminal competition" to misinform people on the uniform.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Every institute has its own dress code, discipline and decorum. But some people here have decided to indulge in a communal and criminal competition to misinform people on the uniform."

The minister said that such people are a part of the "India bashing brigade", adding that Pakistan does "jugalbandi" with them. "Pakistan which itself is a forest of crimes and oppression against minorities is lecturing our country on minorities today. But after the partition happened, 23 to 24 per cent of minorities lived there but today, its only 2 to 3 per cent minorities. Here in our country, 8 per cent minorities used to stay here after partition, which has now increased to 22 per cent. India has over three lakh mosques, over 50,000 madrassas and over 50,000 minority institutes. Minorities here are equal shareholders and partners in society. Those who try to lecture India on minorities should look at themselves first," he added.

Regarding Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comments on hijab row, Naqvi said that the "communal and criminal competition" on hijab controversy was started by Congress itself.

"First, it was the brother (Rahul Gandhi) who started his rhetoric on hijab and then 'Ladki hu Ladd Sakti Hoon' (Priyanka Gandhi) started hers. Then Pakistan also joined them, but such conspiracy will never succeed," he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lent support to Muslim girls amid the 'Hijab row' in Karnataka stating that women have the right to decide what they want to wear.

The Congress leader, on her official Twitter handle, said whether it is a "bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear." She further wrote that this right has been guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and linked the issue with Congress's poll slogan of women's empowerment in Uttar Pradesh 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon'.

"This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon," Gandhi further said in the tweet.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

On Monday, students of different colleges arrived that Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 to 11 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

ALSO READ | Karnataka Hijab controversy: What is Article 25 & the Govt's order - Explained

Latest India News