Karnataka: Huge dynamite blast at quarry kills 8 in Shivamogga, triggers earthquake-like tremors

Karnataka: Major explosion kills 10, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts

A loud sound of the explosion of a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, killed at least 8 people in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday night and sent shockwaves in neighbouring areas, news agency ANi reported.

The massive explosion took place in Abbalagere village, near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga, but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the death of 10 people in Karnataka explosion.

"Pained by loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. State Govt is providing all possible assistance to affected," PMO tweeted.

Shikaripura, 290 km from Bengaluru, is the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. According to the police, no one was able to reach the site of explosion.

So strong was the blast that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks, said an eye-witness.

As the jolt was mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake, geologists were contacted, who ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.

"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," a police officer told PTI.

Another police officer said, "There has been a blast in a truck carrying gelatin. Six labourers in the truck were found dead. The vibrations were felt locally." He added that the death toll might increase.

The victims were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining when the explosion occurred. The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition. Senior district and police officials including the superintendent of police of Shivamogga have rushed to the spot.

