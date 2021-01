Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Loud sound heard in Karnataka's Shivamogga

A loud sound has been heard in and around Shivamogga in Karnataka, news agency ANI reported Thursday night. The said incident took place at around 10.20 pm. More details are being ascertained.

Last year in May, a mysterious loud thundering sound was heard in Bengaluru. It was found to be a sonic boom that originated from a routine IAF test flight involving a supersonic profile that took off from Bengaluru airport.

Latest India News