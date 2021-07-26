IN PICS | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Day dedicated to valiant heroes of Kargil War

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A number of military personnel including the gallantry award winners and families of Kargil War Heroes attended Kargil Vijay Diwas Eve on July 25, Sunday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The 22nd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across the country today. The Indian armed forces had defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil in 1999. It was named 'Operation Vijay'.

The nation is remembering its war heroes and paying tributes to Martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. As many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces lost their lives during the war. The Kargil Vijay Diwas not only embarks upon India's win but also pays homage to the fallen heroes who fought valiantly for the nation, and sacrificed their lives to make 'Operation Vijay' a success.

Here's a glimpse how the nation paid tributes to India's real heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas this year

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial

Image Source : PTI Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas at War Memorial

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial

Image Source : PTI Kargil: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visits Dras Sector along the Line of Control (LOC)

