Monday, July 26, 2021
     
IN PICS | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Day dedicated to valiant heroes of Kargil War

The 22nd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across the country today. The nation is remembering its war heroes and paying tributes to Martyrs on the occasion.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2021 13:10 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

A number of military personnel including the gallantry award winners and families of Kargil War Heroes attended Kargil Vijay Diwas Eve on July 25, Sunday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The 22nd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across the country today.  The Indian armed forces had defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil in 1999. It was named 'Operation Vijay'. 

The nation is remembering its war heroes and paying tributes to Martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. As many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces lost their lives during the war.  The Kargil Vijay Diwas not only embarks upon India's win but also pays homage to the fallen heroes who fought valiantly for the nation, and sacrificed their lives to make 'Operation Vijay' a success.

Here's a glimpse how the nation paid tributes to India's real heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas this year

India Tv - kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas 2021, kargil vijay diwas 2021 theme

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial

 

India Tv - kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas 2021, kargil vijay diwas 2021 theme

Image Source : PTI

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas at War Memorial

India Tv - kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas 2021, kargil vijay diwas 2021 theme

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial

India Tv - kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas 2021, kargil vijay diwas 2021 theme

Image Source : INDIA TV

India Tv - kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas 2021, kargil vijay diwas 2021 theme

Image Source : PTI

Kargil: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visits Dras Sector along the Line of Control (LOC)

