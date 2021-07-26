IN PICS | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Day dedicated to valiant heroes of Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The 22nd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across the country today. The Indian armed forces had defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil in 1999. It was named 'Operation Vijay'.
The nation is remembering its war heroes and paying tributes to Martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. As many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces lost their lives during the war. The Kargil Vijay Diwas not only embarks upon India's win but also pays homage to the fallen heroes who fought valiantly for the nation, and sacrificed their lives to make 'Operation Vijay' a success.
Here's a glimpse how the nation paid tributes to India's real heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas this year