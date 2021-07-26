Ladakh: How Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at War Memorial in Dras

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV At the memorial, 559 Lamps were also lit, which were a symbolic reminder of lives sacrificed by 559 Bravehearts for the Nation.

The celebrations of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas commenced at the Kargil War Memorial situated in Dras on Saturday. Early in the morning of July 25, a special event narrating the stories of 'Operation Vijay' was organized by the Indian Army at Lamochen near Dras where an account of the epic battles on Tololing, Tiger Hill, Pt 4875 and other prominent features was narrated with these very landmarks visible to the audience in front of their eyes.

A number of military personnel including the gallantry award winners and families of Kargil War Heroes attended the event. The narration took everyone down the memory lane showcasing the daring feat achieved by the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army.

Later in the day, the venue of the celebrations shifted to the Kargil War Memorial. A Fusion Military Band put up a display which was followed by a solemn ‘Beating the Retreat’ Ceremony and a Memorial Service, where the attendees paid silent tribute to the fallen Heroes. At the memorial, 559 Lamps were also lit, which were a symbolic reminder of lives sacrificed by 559 Bravehearts for the Nation.

The last event of the day was, ‘A Twilight with Brave Hearts’, with the soldiers at Polo Ground, Dras. In a special tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War, musician Aman Chandra enthralled the audience with his musical performance during the eve.

Later in the evening, a performance by the Fusion Band of Indian Army along with their lighted pipers was presented as a humble tribute to the valour of our brave soldiers.

The trailer of Captain Vikram Batra's biopic, ‘Shershah’ by Dharma Productions was released and 'Maa Teri Kasam', a soulful and emotive song, conceptualised by Northern Command was screened.

Today marks the completion of 22 years of the Kargil War, which is unanimously celebrated as the Kargil Diwas. On this day, the heroes of the Indian Army are remembered who lost their lives back in 1999 but ensured India's win over Pakistan. In a war that lasted over 60 days in Ladakh's Kargil, India ousted the neighbouring nation's military forces and took back control of the high outposts in the region.

