Maharashtra governor summons Uddhav's principal advisor, criticises 'inept handling of Kangana Ranaut episode'

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday summoned chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's principal advisor over "inept handling of the Kangana Ranaut episode." This came after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Kangana Ranaut.

Koshyari had summoned CM's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta to discuss the situating arising out of Ranaut's statements and demolition of bungalow. "The governor expressed displeasure over the inept handling of the Ranaut episode. Her office was demolished a day after she issued statements against the state government. Mehta was asked to convey Koshyari's sentiments to Thackeray," a senior official was quoted as saying by TOI.

The meeting betweeen Koshyari and Mehta lasted for about 20 minutes where the entire matter was discussed. Governor Koshyari has sought a report on the episode.

The civic body pulled down most of the alleged structural changes made on the ground and the first floors of the property. These included a toilet on the ground floor and a meeting room on the first floor. A balcony extension on the first floor was also brought down.

Later, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition saying thecivic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable". A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the BMC gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra. The court was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging a notice issued by the BMC for "illegal' construction at her bungalow.

