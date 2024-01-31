Is Jharkhand heading towards Bihar-like situation when Rabri Devi took charge from Lalu Yadav?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI A major political event is brewing in Jharkhand similar to Bihar of 1997

Jharkhand is gradually heading towards an episode that happened in Bihar in 1997 when Rabri Devi - wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and then chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav - emerged as the CM leaving behind many stalwarts who were in the race for the top post in the state.

Here in Jharkhand, the prevailing situation is suggesting that CM Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, who is known to maintain a relatively low profile in the public sphere, might become the next chief minister of the state as her husband is facing serious charges in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a land deal in the state. As Hemant Soren is facing an arrest threat and the name of his wife emerged for the top post, Rabri Devi's emergence came to the mind of many. The popular event was also reportedly portrayed in a web series - Maharani - played by actor Huma Qureshi.

Rabri Devi's emergence in Bihar politics

In 1997, then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav went to jail in connection with the fodder scam cases, paving the way for his wife to replace him as the chief minister. Devi took charge from her husband on July 25, 1997 which lasted for around two years. She again became the chief minister on March 9, 1999. The second stint lasted almost one year. The third and last stint was a full-fledged tenure as she completed her term from 2000 to 2005. However, her regime remained in controversy as the opposition dubbed her tenure as a 'jungle raj' for poor the law and order situation in the state.

Who is Kalpana Soren?

Kalpana, who has no political background, is originally from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. She got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006. Kalpana and Hemant have two children named Nikhil and Ansh. Kalpana's father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She is also involved in business and charity work. According to the information received, Kalpana also runs a school and is involved in organic farming. Kalpana, who was born in Ranchi in 1946, studied engineering and MBA.

