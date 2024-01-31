Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Jharkhand government removes Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Avinash Kumar

Jharkhand news: The home secretary of the state was removed at a time when the Enforcement Directorate was interrogating Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ranchi Updated on: January 31, 2024 18:30 IST
Jharkhand news: Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar was removed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of the Jharkhand government on today (January 31), a statement said.

Chief Secretary L Khiangte will hold the additional charge of the Home, Jail and Disaster Management Department, it said.

The home secretary of the state was removed at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was interrogating Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case.

Kumar is yet to be given a new responsibility.

Who is L Khiangte?: 

Last year, the 1988 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Jharkhand. CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announced the appointment of Khiangte, on December 6, 2023.

L Khiangte previously served as the Director General of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary for the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department.

