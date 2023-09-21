Justin Trudeau refused presidential suite during G20 Summit, opted for regular hotel room in Delhi: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

G20 Summit 2023: During the G-20 Summit in the national capital, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a super luxury stay at The Lalit Hotel by the Government of India.

A separate presidential suite was booked in the hotel for Justin Trudeau, but the Canadian PM refused to use the suite even for a single day and rather decided to stay in a regular room.

On behalf of Justin Trudeau's delegation, Indian security agencies were told that this decision was taken due to expenses, however, the security agencies said that whether this was the actual reason for staying in the regular room or something else, there is no clear information about it yet.

The Government of India had booked VVIP hotels for all the heads of state in the national capital during G20 Summit 2023. There was a separate presidential suite booked for all the heads of state in different luxury hotels of the city.

The security agencies of India took proper care of full security for all the presidential suites during the massive event which took place in the national capital between September 8 to September 10.

The world leaders arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022 and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi was a part of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

