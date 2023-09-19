Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
  Canada expels Indian diplomat as Trudeau blames New Delhi for killing of wanted Khalistani leader

In a further deterioration of India-Canada relations, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy on Monday announced that an Indian diplomat has been expelled as Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government played a role in the killing of wanted Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In the Canadian Parliament, Canadian PM Trudeau said that his national security officials had reason to believe that the "agents of the Indian government" were behind the killing of Nijjar, who was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey on June 18.

