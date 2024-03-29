Judicial inquiry ordered into death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security beefed up after death of gangster Mukhtar Ansari

A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the death of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died following a cardiac arrest in Banda on Thursday. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday raised a question mark on the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh and said a Supreme Court judge should supervise a probe into such doubtful case. The 63-year-old Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" on Thursday evening and died at the hospital following a cardiac arrest.

Security personnel in several districts of Uttar Pradesh remained on alert on Friday, a day after jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed across the state and teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the local police have been deployed in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said earlier.

People had also started gathering at Mukhtar Ansari's residence in Ghazipur and there was a large deployment of security personnel around the house. Principal of the Banda Medical College Hospital Suneel Kaushal said the postmortem of Mukhtar Ansari is underway at the hospital and the entire process is being videographed.

A panel of doctors performed the postmortem and the viscera will be preserved, Kaushal said, adding the Chief Medical Officer is present at the spot.

BSP president Mayawati also demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of the gangster-turned-politician. In a post on X, she said, "The persistent apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Anasari's family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the true facts of his death can be revealed.