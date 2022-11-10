Delhi: Students injured as two groups clash over personal issue at JNU campus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Scuffle between two groups of students in JNU

Two students were injured after a scuffle between two groups of students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday.

A few video clips that were circulated on social media showed some students running on the campus with sticks.

Commenting on the scuffle, a senior police officer said there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in.

During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries, he said.

"We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo," he said.

Delhi Police statement on JNU scuffle

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police confirmed they received a call at nearly 5 pm today, informing them that students are fighting with each other in JNU near Narmada hostel.

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of JNU students over a personal issue which led to a fight among them.

"We have not received any complaint in this regard so far. Necessary legal action will be taken as and when we receive it," the Delhi Police said.

Protests at JNU

In September this year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a sit-in protest in the campus, raising several issues including "delay" in scholarship disbursal, problems related to infrastructure and "discrepancies" in PhD prospectus.

Many requests were made to the vice chancellor's office for an appointment to discuss pertinent issues within the campus premises.

"Earlier, the administration responded to one of our demands by providing a detailed reply on the hostel-to-hostel expenditure.

However, the progress in addressing the infrastructure issues in the university is far from satisfactory and more funds are required for maintenance of hostels, academic buildings and making the campus more disabled-friendly," a statement read.

In the same month, a section of students at JNU claimed that the administration has imposed thousands of rupees fines on them for participating in protests and "banned" them from registering for the next semester.

The amount of fine varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, the students claimed and accused the administration of "harassment".

However, JNU chief proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra denied the allegations, saying the actions are taken after following due procedure.

Among the students, who received notices were student activists -- former JNU Sudents Union (JNUSU) vice president and PhD scholar Simone Zoya Khan and Kaushik Raj.

