COVID-19: JNU restricts movement inside campus, 'dhabas' working hours diminished

JNU restricts movement inside campus; working hours for dhabas curtailed

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday (April 6) issued fresh guidelines in compliance with the Delhi government's order for night curfew in the national capital. It said that people coming from or going to airport, railway station, or ISBTs are allowed to travel on producing a valid ticket. The university directed in a notice that movement within the campus and movement in and out of the campus will be restricted during the curfew timing of 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

"However, there shall be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged for emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on the production of valid I-card," it noted.

While shops dealing with "foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booth, pharmaceutical and ATMs" are allowed to function, all other shops, dhabas, canteens have to be closed by 9:00 pm.

Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain open strictly from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6 pm on weekends and holidays, the newly introduced guidelines added.

"The security branch of the university is instructed to ensure strict compliance of this order, and shall adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit and all entry gates of the campus shall be closed in the curfew timings. Anyone who violates the above directions and COVID-19 protocols, such violators shall be liable for disciplinary action," the varsity added.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed a seven-hour night curfew with immediate effect.

The curfew will continue till April 30. Those exempted from the curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services are also exempted.

Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Cadet Corps (NCC) and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from night curfew on the production of a valid identity card.

People travelling during curfew hours for coronavirus vaccination will require a soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.delhi.gov.in.

