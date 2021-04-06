Image Source : FILE/PTI Delhi night curfew: DMRC says metro entry from 10 pm to 5 am only for 'essential' category

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said it will allow entry between 10 pm to 5 am only to those passengers who belong to the "essential' category, in wake of the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government.

Earlier today, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Delhi recorded as many as 5,100 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.85 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,113. Seventeen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The city saw 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096.

The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, said a government official.

The decision has been taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, he added.

The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5. 54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

