JNU issues rules for conduct on campus: Check amount of fines for dharnas, raising anti-national slogans

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued new rules for conduct on campus and outlined fines for dharnas and raising anti-national slogans. According to the latest rules, students at the university can face a fine of Rs 20,000 for engaging in violence, holding dharnas, and hunger strikes on the campus and a fine of up to Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans and inciting intolerance towards religion, caste or community.

Following the approval by the highest decision-making body of the university on November 24, the JNU Students' Discipline and Conduct Rule has been issued. A Chief Proctor Office manual listed the "rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University".

JNU Students' Discipline and Conduct Rule

"It was strongly felt to review the existing disciplinary rules and regulations of the office of the Chief Proctor. There are no substantially approved rules and regulations on proper conduct and discipline of students by the statutory body (i.e Executive Council) of JNU in vogue," news agency ANI reported citing the document.

According to the document, a repeat offender student would be dismissed if they received five or more punishments during the entire duration of the course. As many as 28 categories of "misconduct" have been specified with associated penalties, such as blocking, gambling, using hostel rooms without permission, using foul or abusive language, and forging documents.

A fine of up to Rs 20,000 shall be imposed for hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining, and any other type of protest that involves obstructing the entrance or exit of any academic or administrative facility or interfering with the movement of any member of the university community.

Fine up to Rs 6,000

Students can be fined up to Rs 6,000 for holding events without prior permission, and/or they may have to carry out JNU Community Service, as per the document. For printing, circulating or pasting posters/pamphlets (text or picture) carrying derogatory religious, communal, casteist or anti-national remarks and any activity that incites intolerance towards religion, caste or community and/or anti-national in nature which disturbs the peaceful atmosphere on the campus, a student can be fined upto Rs 10,000, the document added.

Students denounce new manual

The JNU Students Union has condemned the new manual saying it is aimed at stifling the vibrant campus culture that has defined the university for decades. "Such excessive regulations are intended to discourage open discussions, dissent, and intellectual exploration, which are fundamental to the spirit of our university. According to the new manual, protests before any academic building can lead to rustication, eviction from the hostel and a fine of Rs 20,000. Moreover, a student who commits any act that the JNU Admin considers to be of moral turpitude can be fined up to Rs 10,000," the statement read.

(With inputs from ANI)

