'Bhagwa jalega, Free Kashmir': JNU walls, floor defaced with controversial slogans

Controversy has erupted once again at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi as some offensive slogans were found written on the walls and floor of the JNU premises. Slogans like ‘Bhagwa Jalega’ (saffron will burn) and ‘Free Kashmir' and 'IOK' (Indian Occupied Kashmir)'. These controversial slogans were found written in the School of Language Literature at JNU. Currently, there is no information available about who wrote these slogans.

ABVP demands probe

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written a letter to the JNU administration demanding an inquiry into a recent incident of anti-national slogans being scribbled on the walls in the campus.

Meanwhile, the objectionable slogans written on the walls of JNU have been whitewashed. ABVP has demanded that such people should be identified and action should be taken because this is a serious matter and attempts are being made again to malign the image of JNU. There is anger among JNU students regarding this incident.

Last year JNU campus walls were defaced

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that such slogans have been written on the walls of JNU. Last year also in December, slogans against Brahmins and Baniyas were found written on the walls of JNU campus. At that time, slogans like 'Brahmins, leave the campus', Brahmins-baniyas, we are coming for you, you will not be spared, 'Go back to the branch' were written in red paint on the walls of the School of International Studies.

