Delhi Police apprehends man from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti on metro station walls

Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended a person from Punjab in connection with the defacing of walls of over five metro stations in the national capital where pro-Khalistan slogans were painted, officials said on Thursday (August 31).

The arrested man was identified as Preetpal who allegedly wrote pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of metro stations in Delhi on August 27.

“Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended an accused in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than 5 metro stations in Delhi on August 27,” police said.

The interrogation of the arrested person is underway.

The graffiti which appeared on the walls included “Delhi banega Khalistan”, “Khalistan Referendum Zindabad”.

Delhi Police earlier said that the activists of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a designated terrorist outfit which is banned in India since 2019, were present at various metro stations in Delhi with pro-Khalistan slogans.

The police removed the slogans from the walls and initiated legal action in the incident.

“In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad',” Delhi Police had said.

“Ahead of the G20 Summit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) released raw footage of Delhi metro stations where Khalistan pro slogans are written. SFJ activists were present in multiple metro stations in Delhi from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh with pro-Khalistan slogans,” it added.

DCP Metro Ram Gopal Naik said that a case under sections section 153 A, section 505 and Defacement Act was registered.

G20 Summit in New Delhi

The G20 Summit in New Delhi will take place at Bharat Mandapam at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

US President Joe Biden will be in India from September 7 to 10.

More than 30 heads of states, top government officials from the European Union and invited guest nations, as well as 14 heads of international organisations, are expected to participate. Foreign dignitaries will visit other venues as well including Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House).

In view of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on September 8, 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to extend support in making the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite inconveniences they might have to face owing to the participation of various international leaders next month in the national capital.

