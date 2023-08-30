G20 Summit 2023: Preparation in full swing, chefs ready with special vegetarian menu for guests | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi will host the final event of the G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: New Delhi, the national capital is ready to welcome guests from G20 nations with its delicious foods and world-class tourist places. According to sources, G20 delegates will be served vegetarian foods at the Delhi hotels on September 9-10. The chefs of ITC Maurya Sheraton were preparing a special menu to cater for the guests during the mega-global event.

G20 leaders will also pay tribute at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before attending the summit at 'Bharat Mandappam' at ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, said sources. Wives of leaders, who came to India, will also visit the National Modern Art Gallery in Delhi and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Pusa, they added.

'Culture Corridor' for guests

A G20 Digital Museum -- 'Culture Corridor' - which will have at least one key artefact or its digital replica from all member nations and the nine guest countries has been envisioned by India in its power as the chair of the influential grouping, and the project is likely to be unveiled during the Leaders Summit in September, sources said.

Digital replicas of Mona Lisa, the 16th century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci which is hung at the Louvre Museum in Paris, and also of 'Girl With a Pearl Earring', the famed oil painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, which is kept at a museum in the Netherlands are likely to be part of the novel 'phygital' museum, they said.

A 'phygital' museum refers to the idea of having a museum that will have both physical and digital components.

At the recently-concluded G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, delegates were enthralled by the performance of a special G20 orchestra which mounted a performance titled 'Sur Vasudha'.

With the main Summit event close by, the Culture Ministry is working on several other projects as part of G20 engagements, which include a 'G20 Digital Museum - Culture Corridor’, and a 'G20 Anthology of Poems - Under the Same Sky'.

The Culture Corridor project is likely to be unveiled during the G20 Leaders Summit slated to take place on September 9-10, the sources said.

Delhi Police launches help desk



The Delhi Police on Tuesday introduced a virtual help desk to help delegates and other tourists visiting the national capital during the G20 Summit get real-time traffic updates for commuting in the city.

"Our mission is to ensure a smooth and seamless travel experience for residents and visitors alike during this historic event,” the traffic police said on its help desk. The help desk, https://traffic.

delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info, has the facility of essential maps, police services, social media updates and medical facilities. As world leaders gather to address global challenges, our website will provide you with traffic information, road closures, alternative routes, and travel advisories to help you navigate the city efficiently and avoid potential delays,” it said.

According to police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10.

However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of the New Delhi district.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

