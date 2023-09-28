Delhi: Pro-Khalistani graffiti written on walls of Kashmiri Gate flyover, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has released a new video.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into pro-Khalistani graffiti written on the walls under the Kashmiri Gate flyover in the city on Wednesday (September 27). Slogans such as 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Zindabad SFJ' were found sprayed in black on the walls of the Kashmiri Gate flyover connecting North Delhi and North East Delhi and at some other places.

It seems that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the Khalistani terrorist and banned organization "Sikh for Justice," is not showing any signs of backing down from his activities. A few days ago, he had written anti-India slogans in some places in Delhi. Now, reports suggest that Pannu has repeated his actions. According to reports, Pannu has got slogans written in support of Khalistan on the walls of a flyover in Delhi's ISBT area as well as at some other places.

Anti-India slogans written on the flyover

North Delhi police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter. On September 27, the Delhi police received information that slogans in support of Khalistan had been written under the Kashmiri Gate flyover, connecting North Delhi to North-East Delhi. The police have removed these slogans and painted over them.

Giving details about the incident, a senior officer from North Delhi said that slogans against India were written on a flyover connecting North-East Delhi to North Delhi. He said that they have registered an FIR and an investigation is being done.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released video

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has released a video regarding this matter. IIn a video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the General Counsel of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), can be heard making a statement about destroying the Parliament House. "Pro Khalistan Sikhs from Canada are in Delhi to avenge the assassination of Shaheed Najjar. The target will be October 5, ICC World Cup Ahmedabad. This will be the start of the World Terror Cup."

Notably, a designated terrorist in India, Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

Earlier, Delhi police had made arrests in the case of writing Khalistan-supportive slogans on the walls of four metro stations in the city ahead of the G20 Summit. The police revealed that this act was carried out under the direction of SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

On August 27, slogans in support of Khalistan, such as 'Delhi will become Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Zindabad,' were found written on the walls of Delhi's Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stations. Similar slogans were also found on the walls of a government school in Nangloi. According to reports, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had promised to pay the accused individuals approximately 7,000 dollars (approximately 5.8 lakh rupees) to write Khalistan-supportive and anti-India slogans on the metro station walls and other locations.

NIA seized Pannu's property

Before this, the NIA had seized immovable properties of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh and Amritsar, including agricultural land measuring 46 kanals (approximately 5.7 acres) in Khan Kot village near Amritsar and a one-fourth share of a house in Chandigarh. An NIA official had stated that this action would strengthen the country's efforts against terrorist and separatist networks operated from various countries, including Canada. These properties were seized following orders issued by NIA's Special Court in Mohali.

Pannu - a designated terrorist

Canada-based Pannu, the chief of Sikhs for Justice, an outlawed organisation in India, was designated as a wanted terrorist in 2020. He is facing more than 20 criminal cases in Punjab. He has repeatedly threatened several leaders including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Centre by its July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. This was later upheld by an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal.

