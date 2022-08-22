Clashes break out in JNU between student group, staff members; many injured

Follow us on Image Source : @ABVPJNU Clashes breaks out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

JNU Clashes: Ruckus broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi between an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led group and staff members over releasing of scholarship funds.

JNU student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad shared a number of tweets on its timeline.

Several people have been injured.

ABVP claimed that the University administration attacked students for asking for their rightful fellowships, and many students have been injured.

Taking to Twitter, ABVP said, "Even after having money with the university, the administration is grabbing the students' money for months... we are beaten badly for asking for our own scholarship... Karyakartas will fight the corrupt administration till the end."

"After exposing the corruption... when the ABVP JNU activists were agitating for the stalled scholarship... the goons posted as the security guard of JNU attacked the students," the students' body said.

