Rajasthan: University students create ruckus amid nominations for union elections

Rajasthan news : Several cities across Rajasthan saw an uproar among students on Monday during the filing process of nominations for students' union elections was underway. The students' union elections are slated to be held on August 26. The ruckus occurred across university and college campuses, police said.

As per the police, Narendra Yadav, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate for the president post in Jaipur's Rajasthan University, brought a large number of his supporters during the nomination process. The students turned unruly and created a ruckus after the police tried to stop their entry to the university citing the model code of conduct. Officials said that the police had to resort to a lathi charge to control the situation.

The students blocked JLN Road outside the university in protest against the lathi charge and allegedly pelted stones at police. Police have detained around half a dozen students, the officials said. “They were violating the model code of conduct and when they were stopped from forcefully entering the campus, they created a ruckus and entered the premises. FIR will be registered and action against those involved in the ruckus will be taken,” a police official said.

ABVP candidate Narendra Yadav told reporters that police targeted him and his supporters just because the government wants to defeat the ABVP in students' union elections. “I am the son of a farmer. Whenever I have raised a voice for students, I am suppressed. Today we were targeted by police under a conspiracy,” he said. The ABVP workers alleged that some of the supporters were injured in lathi-charge and they were not shifted to hospital by police.

Traffic congestions in surrounding areas

JLN Road and surrounding areas faced traffic congestion due to the blockade, and traffic was diverted to avoid congestion, police said. In a college in Barmer, supporters of two rival candidates confronted each other during the nominations. Both the candidates reached the college along with a large number of their supporters. Police used mild force to control the situation. Similarly, some unruly students created a ruckus in a college in Ajmer. However, police brought the situation under control, officials said.

