Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal with huge amounts of cash in car | Video

Jharkhand Congress' three MLAs were held in West Bengal's Howrah district by the police on Saturday after a huge amount of cash was found in their car.

Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle in which MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in the Panchla police station area, she said.

"We had specific input that a huge amount of money was being transported in a car. We started checking the vehicles and intercepted this car in which three MLAs were travelling. A huge amount of cash was found in the vehicle," said Swati Bhangalia, the superintendent of police of Howrah (Rural).

"We would only be able to count it once counting machines come," she said. Ansari is the MLA of Jamtara, while Kachchap is the legislator of Khijri in Ranchi district, and Kongari is the MLA of Kolebira in Simdega district.

Reacting to the news, BJP Jharkhand's Gen Secy Aditya Sahu said, "Ever since their Govt came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand-at officers' homes. They use the public's hard-earned income for other purposes. Police caught them & it came to light."

