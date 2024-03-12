Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Election 2024

Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jhalawar-Baran is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The Jhalawar-Baran seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-Atru, Chhabra, Jhalrapatan, Dag, Manohar Thana and Khanpur. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje represented the Jhalawar constituency (before delimitation) five times in a row in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999. The BJP has not lost an election from this seat since 1989.

Jhalawar-Baran Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,03,870 voters in the Jhalawar-Baran constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,76,662 voters were male and 9,27,192 were female voters. 16 voters belonged to the third gender. 592 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhalawar-Baran in 2019 was 407 (400 were men and 7 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Jhalawar-Baran constituency was 16,69,844. Out of this, 8,68,979 voters were male and 8,00,865 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 165 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhalawar-Baran in 2014 was 375 (248 were men and only 127 were women).

Jhalawar-Baran 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate and Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh won the Jhalawar-Baran seat again with a margin of 4,53,928 votes. He was polled 8,87,400 votes with a vote share of 64.77%. He defeated Congress candidate Pramod Sharma who got 4,33,472 votes (31.64%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,69,868.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Dushyant Singh won the Jhalawar-Baran (or Jhalawar) seat for the third time in a row. He was polled 6,76,102 votes with a vote share of 58.98%. Congress candidate Pramod Bhaya got 3,94,556 votes (34.42%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Bhaya by a margin of 2,81,546 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,46,364. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Chandra Singh came third with 23,587 votes (2.06%).

Jhalawar-Baran Past Winners

Dushyant Singh (BJP): 2014

Dushyant Singh (BJP): 2009

The Jhalawar-Baran constituency was known as Jhalawar till 2008.

Dushyant Singh (BJP): 2004

Vasundhara Raje (BJP): 1999

Vasundhara Raje (BJP): 1998

Vasundhara Raje (BJP): 1996

Vasundhara Raje (BJP): 1991

Vasundhara Raje (BJP): 1989

Jujhar Singh (Congress): 1984

Chaturbhuj Nagar (Janata Party): 1980

Chaturbhuj Nagar (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 17,080 voters (1.25%) opted for NOTA in the Jhalawar-Baran constituency. In 2014, 19,064 voters (1.66%) opted for NOTA in the Jhalawar-Baran constituency.

Jhalawar-Baran Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 13,69,868 or 71.95%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,46,364 or 68.65%.

Jhalawar-Baran Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 29 in the Jhalawar-Baran constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Jhalawar-Baran.

Jhalawar-Baran Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,187 polling stations in the Jhalawar-Baran constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,030 polling stations in the Jhalawar-Baran constituency.