JNU violence Live: Delhi Police recover CCTV footage from campus; multiple complaints received

Jawaharlal Nehru University came under violent attack by masked mob Sunday evening, which injured several students and faculty members. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises while a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus. They barged into three hostels and also assaulted students and professors after which police were called. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

08:35 am: Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory in wake of JNU violence - Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi​

Delhi: Latest visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) main gate. Violence broke out in the campus yesterday evening in which more than 20 people were injured.

08:22 am: Delhi Police receive multiple complaints in connection with yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); says will soon register FIR​

08:19 am: Mayawati condemns violence at JNU campus, demands judicial inquiry into the incident

Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

08:16 am: List of those admitted to AIIMS following violence at JNU campus

1. Sarthak - 31 yrs

2. Kamlesh Mandrijo - 30 yrs

3. Soori Krishnan - 23 yrs

4. Gaurav - 24 yrs

5. Shambhavi - 21 yrs (female)

6. Velentina - 26/F

7. Shivam Chaurasia - 27 yrs

8. Manish Jangid - 25 yrs

9. Sheshmanee Sahu - 22 yrs

10. Aise Ghosh - 23 yrs/F

11. Ameet Parameswaran - 37 yrs

12. Sucharita - 45 yrs/F (faculty member)

13. Nikhil Mathew - 24 yrs

14.Ayush Singh - 19 yrs

15. Ashwarya Pratap - 25 yrs

16. Shokat - 28 yrs

17. Ujjwal - 22 yrs

18. Deepshikha - 19 yrs /F

19. Sbimit - 21 yrs

20. Kamran - 22 yrs

