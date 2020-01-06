JNU violence Live: Delhi Police recover CCTV footage from campus; multiple complaints received

Jawaharlal Nehru University came under violent attack by masked mob Sunday evening, which injured several students and faculty members. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises while a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus. They barged into three hostels and also assaulted students and professors after which police were called. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.
JNU violence LIVE updates:
08:35 am: Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory in wake of JNU violence - Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi
08:32 am:
Delhi: Latest visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) main gate. Violence broke out in the campus yesterday evening in which more than 20 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/45Zmv8Pnm2— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
08:26 am: #ChaloGateway trends on Twitter
08:22 am: Delhi Police receive multiple complaints in connection with yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); says will soon register FIR
08:19 am: Mayawati condemns violence at JNU campus, demands judicial inquiry into the incident
08:18 am:
Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). #Maharashtra https://t.co/6uNb1f9iZR pic.twitter.com/6p2sikQLgl— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
08:16 am: List of those admitted to AIIMS following violence at JNU campus
1. Sarthak - 31 yrs
2. Kamlesh Mandrijo - 30 yrs
3. Soori Krishnan - 23 yrs
4. Gaurav - 24 yrs
5. Shambhavi - 21 yrs (female)
6. Velentina - 26/F
7. Shivam Chaurasia - 27 yrs
8. Manish Jangid - 25 yrs
9. Sheshmanee Sahu - 22 yrs
10. Aise Ghosh - 23 yrs/F
11. Ameet Parameswaran - 37 yrs
12. Sucharita - 45 yrs/F (faculty member)
13. Nikhil Mathew - 24 yrs
14.Ayush Singh - 19 yrs
15. Ashwarya Pratap - 25 yrs
16. Shokat - 28 yrs
17. Ujjwal - 22 yrs
18. Deepshikha - 19 yrs /F
19. Sbimit - 21 yrs
20. Kamran - 22 yrs
Also Read | JNU admin condemns violence on campus; police assure action against perpetrators
Also Read | 'Delhi police, go back' slogans raised during flag march inside JNU campus