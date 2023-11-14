PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary: 'Tributes to our first Prime Minister'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Taking to 'X', PM Modi stated, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary." India's first Prime Minister, Nehru was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary at Shantivan in the national capital.

Kharge pays tribute to Pandit Nehru

"Paying tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary, who took India from zero to the pinnacle, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy and our source of inspiration. His progressive ideas advanced India's social, political and economic development despite all the challenges and encouraged the people of the country to live together at every moment, without any discrimination and always keeping the country first," Kharge posted on 'X'.

It should be mentioned here that Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

About Pt. Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

