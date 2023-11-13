Children's Day 2023: Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's most famous quotes to share with loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Today is Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's 133th birth anniversary

The birthday of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru is celebrated every year on 14 November. This day is also known as Children's Day. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November in the year 1889. The revolutionary freedom fighter and politician, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru's life is no less than a lesson in itself. His visions and successful body of work are still effective for the progress of India. He loved children very much, hence his birth anniversary is also called Children's Day. There are many lessons that we can learn from the great thoughts of Pandit Nehru. On the special occasion of his birthday, here are some quotes that will leave you motivated.

1. A person who gets everything he wants is always in favor of peace and order.

2. Without peace, all other dreams disappear and turn to ashes.

3. It is a fundamental law of human life, that if the method of working is good, the reaction will also be good.

4. Ignorance is always afraid of change.

5. It is very easy to just give suggestions and then try to avoid the consequences.

6. Facts are facts and do not disappear by one's choice.

7. Great ideas and small people can never coexist.

8. It is necessary to have a peaceful environment for a happy life.

9. The one who benefits from the experiences of others is wise.

10. Success is achieved only by doing any work diligently and efficiently. Success does not come immediately, one has to wait for success.

11. Reality is going to remain reality and reality never disappears as per your choice.

12. Life is like a deck of cards. You will have to deal with the hands of fatalism and play according to your desires.

13. Time is not counted by the years passed but by what one has done, felt, and achieved in that time.

