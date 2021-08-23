Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Top commander of Lashkar offshoot, aide killed by J-K Police

A top commander of the Resistance Front, an affiliate of terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and one of his aides were killed in an encounter with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday.

According to IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the slain commander was identified as Abbas Sheikh. Saqib Manzoor was one of the aides gunned down in Srinagar city.

"Top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh & his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big success," the IGP said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Apni party leader shot dead in Kashmir, third incident in less than 15 days

Latest India News