Kashmir target killings continue unabated: Here's a quick timeline that defy normalcy narrative in valley

Jammu & Kashmir: The unabated killing of civilians in Kashmir by terrorists has shaken the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire nation. The normalcy narrative by the government of India post the revocation of special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 seems to be falling like a house of cards.

Non-local bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

On Thursday morning (June 2), terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan inside the bank premises in Kashmir’s Kulgam district. This was the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee. Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital. The latest killing led to a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the spectrum, including the National Conference and the BJP.

A quick timeline of targeted killings

NSA Ajit Doval meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Ministry of Home Affairs, north block in New Delhi. As per reports, the meeting comes in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings in Kashmir. Union Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh also joined the meeting.

Security review meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the second such exercise in less than a fortnight which comes at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targeted killings in the Valley. Officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior functionaries of the central government and union territory would participate in the meeting which is also expected to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, being held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last meeting on June 17, the home minister had advocated pro-active and coordinated counter-terror operations and had asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and wipe out terrorism from the union territory.

