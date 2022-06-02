Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) J&K: Non-local bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam in another targeted killing

Highlights Manager Vijay Kumar shot dead inside bank premises in Kulgam

On May 31, militants killed Rajni Bala, a non-local teacher in the same district

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss security situation

J&K: A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

Kumar was working as the manager of a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) in Areah village branch of Kulgam district. He was attacked in the morning as he was entering the bank branch. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival. The area has been cordoned off for searches.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits employed under J&K govt to be moved to safer places

Meanwhile, people belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir are also holding protests in Jammu. The members of the Hindu community are demanding security for members of their community.

On May 31, militants killed Rajni Bala, a non-local teacher in the same district. She belonged to Samba district of Jammu division.

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the second such exercise in less than a fortnight which comes at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targeted killings in the Valley. Officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior functionaries of the central government and union territory would participate in the meeting which is also expected to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, being held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second high-level meeting in less than a fortnight on the Kashmir issue. In the last meeting on June 17, the home minister had advocated pro-active and coordinated counter-terror operations and had asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and wipe out terrorism from the union territory.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah to review situation in Kashmir on June 3

Latest India News