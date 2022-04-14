J&K: Major tragedy averted as security forces detect powerful IED in Doda district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Major tragedy averted with timely detection of IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Highlights A powerful IED was detected in the Ghat area of Doda district

The presence of IED was confirmed inside the bag which was found by the security forces and police

The IED was of small size but had a powerful impact

A major tragedy was averted following the timely detection of a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) by the security forces in the Ghat area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.

On Wednesday late evening, police received the information of a suspicious polythene bag lying along the Ghat road on the outskirts of Doda town, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Abdul Qayoom.

Image Source : ANI IED detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

"Acting on the same, the Special Operations Group of the local police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached the spot, along with the bomb disposal squad, which after inspection confirmed the presence of an IED inside the bag. The IED was subsequently neutralised safely," said Doda SSP.

Qayoom said that the IED was of small size but had a powerful impact.

"A major tragedy has been averted by the timely diffusion of the IED," he added.

Moreover, SSP Doda said that police in on high alert and an investigation into this matter has started.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Pulwama, Pathankot attack masterminds designated as 'terrorists'; MHA issues notification

Latest India News