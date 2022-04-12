Pulwama, Pathankot attack masterminds designated as 'terrorists'; MHA issues notification

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE MHA designates Pulwama, Pathankot attacks accused as terrorists

The masterminds of the Pathankot and Pulwama attacks have been declared 'terrorists' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Monday, as per the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir -- a key conspirator of the 2019 terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Pulwama, and Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif -- a resident of Charsadda, who was the handler of Pathankot Air Force station terror attack, were designated as terrorists by the MHA.

Two separate notifications have been issued regarding declaring them terrorists under the act.

In its notification, the MHA said Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, resident of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the operational commander and part of the core planning committee of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

JeM is listed as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA act.

Ali Kashif Jan was the handler of the Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack in India and is an accused in various cases being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which inter-alia include Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack. Jan had been declared proclaimed offender in these cases.

Ali Kashif Jan continues to operate from the JeM, launching detachments located in Pakistan and is involved in the recruitment of cadres for their training and co-ordinate attack plans at targets in India, the MHA said.

The Central Government believes that Ali Kashif Jan is involved in terrorism and should be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA Act, the notification read.

Another notification mentioned Alamgir alias Mujahid Bhai -- a senior member of the banned terror outfit JeM and a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, as terrorist.

"Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir has been involved in the Pulwama Central Reserve Police Force Convoy attack of 2019. He is involved in anti-India terror activities on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammad. He looks after JeM's fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the said fund to Kashmir in India," the notification read.

Alamgir has been involved in facilitating the infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government believes that Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir is involved in terrorism and should be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA Act, notification read further.

After the amendment to UAPA Act in 2019, so far 34 individuals have been designated as terrorists.

