Wednesday, May 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Encounter breaks out in J&K's Bandipora, one terrorist killed

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Bandipora, one terrorist killed

The operation took place in the Salinder forest area of Bandipora. As many as three magazines and one AK rifle were recovered in the encounter.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Srinagar Updated on: May 11, 2022 22:57 IST
bandipora encounter, jammu kashmir encounter
Image Source : PTI

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Bandipora, one terrorist killed

Highlights

  • After an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, a terrorist was killed in the valley.
  • As many as three magazines and one AK rifle were recovered.

After an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, a terrorist was killed in the valley, by security forces. The operation took place in the Salinder forest area of Bandipora. As many as three magazines and one AK rifle were recovered in the encounter, the police said.

"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. 1 AK rifle, 3 magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of the newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other 2 terrorists is in progress: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, four hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Bemina area of Srinagar. Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Also Read: J&K: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter near Amarnath Yatra route in Anantnag

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News