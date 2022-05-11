Follow us on Image Source : PTI Encounter breaks out in J&K's Bandipora, one terrorist killed

Highlights After an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, a terrorist was killed in the valley.

As many as three magazines and one AK rifle were recovered.

After an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, a terrorist was killed in the valley, by security forces. The operation took place in the Salinder forest area of Bandipora. As many as three magazines and one AK rifle were recovered in the encounter, the police said.

"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. 1 AK rifle, 3 magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of the newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other 2 terrorists is in progress: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, four hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Bemina area of Srinagar. Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Latest India News