Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
Militants assault civilian, set ablaze his car in J-K's Baramulla

Militants on Tuesday assaulted a man and set ablaze his car in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.

Srinagar Updated on: September 17, 2019 22:08 IST
The militants intercepted a car driven by a civilian, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, at Warpora area in Sopore town of Baramulla district, he said.

The man was thrashed and his car was set ablaze, the official added.

