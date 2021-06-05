Image Source : INDIA TV J&K: Wildlife dept catches leopard a day after 4-year-old girl mauled to death in Budgam

The Wildlife department on Saturday caught a leopard alive in Khudpora Khan-Sahib a day after a four-year-old girl was mauled to death in Budgam. While two more leopards have been spotted at two different places in Watkaloo Charar-i-Sharief and Huroo Budgam respectively.

The wild animal was roaming in the residential areas of Khansahib and other adjoining areas posing a threat to the locals especially to children.

Teams of Wildlife officials armed with necessary gadgets along with Budgam Police visited the area and captured the leopard alive this morning after locals of the area informed them about it.

The wild animal was captured alive without causing any damage or injury to him. The locals of the area heaved a sigh of relief after the wild animal was captured.

The search operation, for two more leopards that were spotted in two different localities of Budgam, has been launched.

The four-year-old girl was playing on the lawn of her house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday. The girl identified as Adha Shakil, daughter of Shakil Ahmad -- a resident of a housing colony in Ompora, was taken by a leopard while she was playing in the lawn of her house.

At around 7.40pm on Thursday, Adha Yasir’s parents heard a sharp cry. The parents rushed out, only to find their daughter nowhere. They alerted the neighbours, the local police.

After receiving the information, the police, wildlife teams and the Army swung into action and launched a massive search operation to trace the missing girl adding that the body of the girl was found in a nearby nursery on Friday morning.

