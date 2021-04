Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI A leopard was spotted in Jammu's posh Gandhi Nagar locality. (File photo for representation only.)

Panic prevailed in Jammu's posh Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday after a leopard was spotted in the locality. The animal was spotted in the Green Belt Park area.

A team rushed to the locality to catch the big cat upon being informed by the locals. However, the leopard grew violent and attacked rescue team members. According to reports, three people were injured by the leopard.

The effort to nab the leopard was on till the reports were last received.

More details are awaited.

