J-K village sarpanch shows the way in turning garbage into gold

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ganaie, who is also an advocate, started out last year by convincing the villagers to build garbage pits in their houses to ensure that solid waste does not get out.

Where there is a will, there is a way!. Such is the resolve of village headman Farooq Ahmad Ganaie who has just fancied idea to save the environment. Ganaie in a noble initiative has decided to give out gold coins in exchange for polythene to prevent household plastic waste from being dumped into fields and water bodies.

"If we do not pay attention to cleanliness, you won't find any clean source of water of fertile land within the next 10 years," Ganaie, sarpanch of Sadiwara-A village in Hiller area said. "While there is a lot of focus on cleanliness from the government and the administration, the citizens will also have to contribute their bit," he said.

Ganaie, who is also an advocate, said, "Polythene remained a cause of concern as it does not decompose even in garbage pits. That's when I thought of the idea -- bring polythene, take gold." "We now give a gold coin to those who bring us 20 quintals of polythene," he said.

Ganaie, who is also an advocate, started out last year by convincing the villagers to build garbage pits in their houses to ensure that solid waste does not get out.

"Those who bring less than 20 quintals of polythene will also be suitably rewarded, maybe a silver coin," he added. The youth of the area too have formed a club that helps in implementing innovative ideas for the betterment of society.

With PTI inputs

Latest India News