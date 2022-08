Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Jammu and Kashmir: Atleast one one police personnel was injured in terrorist attack on a joint party of police/CRPF in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Search operation underway. On Thursday, 3 Army personnel were killed after two terrorists attempted to infiltrate an army company operating base in Pargal in the Darhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Both the terrorists of the suspected suicide group were gunned by the security forces.

