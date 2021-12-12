Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: 1 terrorist neutralized in Awantipora encounter, operation underway

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baragam area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

"One terrorist neutralized in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Baragam area of Awantipora," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter in which a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, he said. The operation was going on and further details were awaited, he said.

Earlier, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Check Cholan area of Shopian district on Wednesday. While one was neutralised in the morning, another two were killed later.

