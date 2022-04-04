J&K: Srinagar records warmest March in 131 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO As per the Indian Meteorological Data availability, Qazigund recorded a mean temperature of 12.6°C, the warmest since at least 1974.

Highlights J&K saw record breaking temperatures this March

Srinagar recorded a mean maximum of 20.7°C, which was the warmest since 2004

Gulmarg in 2004 recorded a mean temperature of 6.7°C, while in 2022 it was 5.5°C

Jammu and Kashmir saw record-breaking temperatures this March as many stations broke their all-time highest maximum temperature records.

As per Faizan Arif, an independent weather forecaster operating 'Kashmir Weather', March 2022 was the warmest in Srinagar since at least 1892.

Srinagar recorded a mean maximum of 20.7°C, which was the warmest since 2004. While the mean minimum temperature stood at 6.7°C, which was the highest ever in 131 years. The overall figure for March was 13.7°C in 2022, and 13.65°C in 2004, thus surpassing the previous record set in 2004.

As per the Indian Meteorological Data availability, Qazigund recorded a mean temperature of 12.6°C, the warmest since at least 1974. The mean maximum in 2004 was 20.6°C while in 2022 it was 20.4°C. A mean minimum of 6.5°C was recorded in 1975, while 4.8°C was recorded in 2010, 2021 and 2022.

Kupwara saw the warmest temperatures this March at 13.4 C since the official record-keeping began in 1978. Pahalgam recorded a mean temperature of 9.4°C in 2022 March, while the highest ever record was 9.7°C set in 2004. Similarly, Kokernag had recorded its warmest March in the year 2004 at 12.6°C. While it was 12.3°C in March 2022.

Gulmarg in 2004 recorded a mean temperature of 6.7°C, while in 2022 it was 5.5°C. Jammu recorded its second warmest temperature since 1982. In 2004 the mean temperature stood at 24.4°C, while in 2022 it was 23.3°C. For Bhaderwah it was the warmest March since 1985 at least, recorded with a mean temperature of 16.0°C. The mean maximum for the month stood at 24.6°C, lagging behind the 24.9°C figure set in 2004. However, at 7.4°C, the mean minimum temperature was the highest since 1985.

Just like Jammu City, Batote witnessed its 2nd warmest March. The mean temperature figure was 16.4°C in 2022, while it was 16.7°C in 2004. This March, Banihal tied its highest ever mean temperature record with March 2004. The mean temperature was 15.4°C in both Marches. Katra saw the highest temperatures since 2004. In 2004, the mean temperature was 22.6°C, while in 2022 it was 22.0°C.

ALSO READ | Hot day ahead in Delhi, maximum temperature likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius

ALSO READ | Proof of climate change: Himachal's temperature at an all-time high in March

Latest India News