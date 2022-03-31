Proof of climate change: Himachal's temperature at an all-time high in March

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The actual rainfall in the state in March was 5.4 mm, 95 per cent deficient from the long-period average.

Hills of Himachal Pradesh saw unusually high temperatures this year and stations in Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Solan districts recorded all-time highs this month, surpassing previous records, a Met official said here on Thursday.

He said heat wave conditions prevailed in mid and low hills of the state in the past 15 days.

Dry conditions will mostly prevail in the state in the next five-seven days with no major respite from prevailing warm conditions except a bit fall or steady conditions next two-three days, the official told IANS.

The highest temperature of 38 degrees Celsius was recorded in Una town on March 30, while the lowest minimum of minus 9.6 degrees was registered in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district on March 2.

According to the official, in the past five years, the hill state whose economy largely depends on horticulture, agriculture and hydropower, received the lowest precipitation during the past 14 summer months.

The actual rainfall in the state in March was 5.4 mm, 95 per cent deficient from the long-period average. "This was due to absence of any significant western disturbance in the state," the official added.

During 2016, the precipitation in the state during this period was 96 per cent less than the average. Last year, he said, it was 62 per cent less than average during this period.

