Hot day ahead in Delhi, maximum temperature likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius. 

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday (April 3) settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 59 per cent, they said.

The weather office has forecast clear sky throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday (April 2), the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's normal, the IMD said.

IMD officials had said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.



India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heat wave scorching large swathes of the country in the month.

The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.

In March 2010, the country had recorded a maximum temperature of 33.09 degrees Celsius.

